Producers wary of likely curbs on featuring kids. Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:21 PM IST
- The new layers may make the process of featuring children more cumbersome
The draft guidelines on the dos and don’ts of the treatment, depiction and employment of children in the entertainment industry, put out by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), is making broadcasters, streaming platforms and content producers nervous. The document—Draft Regulatory Guidelines for Child Participation in the Entertainment Industry or Any Commercial Entertainment Activity—was uploaded on the Commission’s website for comments last week.