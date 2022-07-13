Producers wary of likely curbs on featuring kids

“We understand that the intent is to protect everyone. However, for a child artiste, for instance, the clause on wages says that a percentage of their salary or fee should be held to protect their interests in the future. But withholding a percentage of the fee for 15 to 18 year-olds may not be easy as they are already a major in their thought process," said the person, declining to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}