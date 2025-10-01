The overall imports of services from the US registered a record high of $841 billion in 2024 and a figure of over $200 billion in the first quarter of 2025. DHL’s Global Connectedness Index, which measures international flows of trade, capital, information and people relative to the size of domestic activity, was at a record high of 25% in 2022 and 2023, with a number in the same range projected for 2024.