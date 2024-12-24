Profligacy alert: Cash transfers mustn’t lead states to fiscal ruin

The RBI report comes on the heels of another annual study from non-profit PRS Legislative Research, State of State Finances, which observed that nine states had provided a cumulative outlay of about ₹1 trillion in their budgets for 2024-25 for unconditional cash transfers to women; however, the final spending at year-end under this head is expected to shoot past ₹1.5 trillion, with many additional states, especially poll-bound ones, promising similar schemes outside their budget.