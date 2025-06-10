Agentic payments are here: Why India needs a rupee-based stablecoin
India has established itself as a leader in payment systems, with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) being a world-class example. But with ‘programmable payments’ emerging, which leverage stablecoins to execute transactions autonomously, India must catch up. A rupee-based stablecoin is imperative.
As the founder of a global payment solutions company, I have a sense of pride when I speak about India’s payment systems to our global customers. India has offered 24/7 settlements for all types of payments for years and many nations are only now catching up with it. Our Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stands as a world-class example. In order to retain this leadership position, India needs to be nimble about a new paradigm that is emerging in the global payments landscape: programmable payments.