Agentic payments are here: Why India needs a rupee-based stablecoin

However, the global landscape is evolving at a blistering pace. Fuelled by innovations initially explored within blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems, countries like the US are now rapidly pursuing the widespread adoption of programmable money. They are leapfrogging ahead by leveraging the functionality and flexibility offered by stablecoins—a type of blockchain-based digital asset designed to peg its value to that of a relatively stable-value asset, like a government issued fiat currency. Simultaneously, experiments in tokenization—creating ‘digital twins’ of real-world assets for these to be managed, transferred and traded more efficiently and transparently—are paving the way for efficiencies in asset ownership and transfer.