Project Nexus: A UPI-like network for international payments
Summary
- Asia is the right launching pad for Nexus since many of the region’s phone-based payment networks already work in more than one country. Nexus can cheapen cost-border transfers. Even if it gets outdated, it will be a welcome innovation.
Money will soon jump borders in 60 seconds or less. When I described Nexus as consumer banking’s next big thing three years ago, it was just a concept: a blueprint for countries to link their smartphone-based payment networks. The idea is now much closer to reality.