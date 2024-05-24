Promoting competition in digital markets: The AI challenge
The AI industry is marked by uncertainty that warrants competition authorities to stay on a constant vigil. Properly functioning markets with sufficient rivalry would give this technology the impetus it needs to serve the public good.
The Competition Commission of India recently announced that it would be conducting a market study on competition concerns in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The announcement comes at a time when the commission is looking into a host of matters where Big Tech entities are accused of anti-competitive conduct and the Committee on Digital Competition Law under the ministry of corporate affairs has even recommended enactment of a separate law to regulate Big Tech.