Promotions, salary hikes and training are necessary to retain good employees
Taken-for-granted feelings among workers need to be minimized. Offering a step up when an employee already has one foot out the door does little for employee retention.
So, you finally got that promotion you pushed for. What’s next? A new job, according to a recent study by the ADP Research Institute. According to the payroll services provider’s report, which examined 1.2 million workers in the US between 2019 and 2022, 29% of employees quit their employer within the month after getting their first promotion at the company, compared with only 18% of similar, non-promoted workers, a gap that endured for about six months. The effect was especially strong for managers. Employers should take this as a splash of cold water in the face—they are getting promotions wrong, and losing the very people they most want to keep.