Proportionality failure did electoral bonds in

Indian democracy’s original sin has a way of adopting ingenious workarounds when faced with obstacles. The Supreme Court’s historic ruling that banned electoral bonds (EBs) is likely to push many accountants and lawyers to devise new pathways for corporate money to finance political parties and election campaigns. There are, in some ways, similarities between the 1992 securities scam and campaign finance’s current moral dilemma. In the early 90s, unscrupulous brokers found creative ways to breach artificial walls separating low- and high-yield markets; likewise, unprincipled professionals will always find ways to route money to political parties, with an implicit quid pro quo holding the promise of high yields. The apex court’s ruling, even though significant, is unlikely to change the character of a democracy that has plutocracy entrenched at its core. A study has shown that while the officially declared expenditure for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections totals only ₹2,994 crore, the actual bill was likely to have been around ₹55,000-60,000 crore. The ₹16,518-crore raised through EBs since 2018, thus, represents only a small hole that political parties will have no difficulty filling for the forthcoming Parliamentary polls.

While this may sound cynical, it does not diminish the significance of last week’s SC verdict on EBs. It is, make no mistake, a landmark judgement because a Constitution bench of five not only scrapped an unfair campaign finance instrument, but also provided a philosophical pivot by relying on the doctrine of proportionality. Weighing aims against means, all other financing alternatives proposed over time seem to fade into insignificance. For example, the proposal for state funding of election campaigns can have egregious outcomes, including allocation inequity. Even if funding is fixed for each candidate for every seat contested, it is not likely to plug the use of unaccounted money, nor paper over the ensuing public-finance distortions.

The principle of proportionality can act as an enduring anchor for a country that adopted universal adult franchise and a design for robust democratic institutions at its inception as a modern nation-state in 1947. The Supreme Court’s thesis of proportionality rests on calibrating a hierarchy of rights, with greater weightage assigned to an individual voter’s right to information on political funding than a corporate donor’s demand for a right to privacy. This has two momentous consequences. One, it makes a clear distinction between a legal corporate entity and its management: while individual bosses deserve the right to privacy in exercising their franchise, a corporate entity’s political donation is a business transaction. Second, it places the citizen front-and-centre in the debate. Over the years, the state has drafted rules that tend to reward corporations over individuals. The aviation industry, for example, is now a duopoly and policy as well as supervisory efforts appear focused on making airlines profitable, rather than improving customer service. Many industrial sectors are oligopolies, sheltered from anti-competition laws by extant legislation. India’s insolvency process was diluted, with the effect that erring corporations got shielded. These aberrations can perhaps be traced to our flawed system of campaign finance. True, there are no easy options. But election funding can yet become fairer if the interests of voters are kept paramount—over those of political parties and India Inc.