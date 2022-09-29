Pros of India's inclusion in global bond indices don't outweigh the cons

The pros, if foreign brokerages are to be believed, are that inclusion would open the floodgates to inflows of much-needed foreign exchange, an argument that looks particularly attractive at times like the present when the RBI intervention in defence of the rupee has seen forex reserves deplete at an alarming rate. The size of our G-sec market, at around ₹80 trillion or $1 trillion, makes investment in government bonds an attractive proposition, especially since the market is liquid and benchmark bonds are widely traded. Estimates speak of inflows to the tune of as much as $250 billion over the next decade.