Prosus spares itself buyer's remorse in a bad climate for fintechs

BillDesk ticked all these boxes. It was an early mover and has consistently innovated to maintain its leadership position. It has, according to market estimates, anywhere between a quarter and a third of India’s booming payments ecosystem, with PayU, the intended acquirer, lying in third place with about 15 per cent share. Together, the merged entity would have enjoyed a near-unbeatable 50 per cent share of the payments landscape. BillDesk founders M.N. Srinivasu, Karthik Ganapathy and Ajay Kaushal have been with the company since inception and played the key role in building it into the market leader. And BillDesk, unlike most other unicorns in India’s start-up space, was both large and profitable, with gross revenues of over ₹2,100 crore last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}