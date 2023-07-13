Protect rural incomes to tackle the current food security threat3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:11 PM IST
We require public spending to generate demand in India’s economy and boost non-farm incomes
Retail inflation data released by the National Statistical Office this week shows a moderate rise in inflation to 4.81% in June from 4.3% last month. Despite this increase, the rate is within India’s tolerance band. But it is food inflation that is worrying, having climbed to 4.49% from 2.96%. This is a big challenge for the government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×