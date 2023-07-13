Protect rural incomes to tackle the current food security threat

The situation in rice is no better. While the government holds sufficient stocks, uncertainty over the monsoon season weighs heavily. So far, overall rainfall this season has been above normal. But it is the regional spread of the monsoon that should worry the government. The above-normal monsoon is largely a result of 62% excess rainfall in north-west India. In the rest of the country, there is a deficit—23% in the southern peninsula and 19% in the eastern region. Given that large parts of north-western India are anyway irrigated, this region does not suffer from a deficient monsoon. But the excess rainfall and the resultant floods may affect rice crops. As against this, a large part of east and peninsular India is pre-dominantly rice producing and also rain-fed. It is here that the impact of deficient rains may result in lower output in the kharif season. As on 10 July, rice sowing was already lower by 13% compared to last year. While this deficit is likely to reduce, a deficient monsoon can affect yields. The situation with pulses, mainly arhar, is no better. The sowing this year is lower by almost 10%. Even oilseeds sowing is down more than 10%, with soybean sowing falling 14%.