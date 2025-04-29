Advocates of free trade should articulate an alternative to US tariffs
SummaryFlaws in US trade policy under Trump can easily be identified, but the challenge for economists lies in addressing US concerns. Globalization, for example, has favoured capital and given labour a raw deal.
In this era of protectionism, defending globalization can feel like a losing proposition. But rather than retreat from the debate, it is more urgent than ever to spell out the costs of a trade war, which threatens to accelerate the fragmentation of the global economy because it is really a war on trade itself. To challenge the logic behind the US administration’s protectionist agenda effectively, we must first understand it in clear and concrete terms.