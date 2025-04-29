Advocates of free trade should articulate an alternative to US tariffs

High deficits could limit the ability to sustain key entitlement programmes. To prevent that outcome, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has vowed to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2028, using tariff revenues as a tool. Tariffs, the argument goes, will generate revenue from imports that are exempt from federal taxes. The US government also misses out on income and corporate tax revenue that would have been collected if the same goods and services were produced in the US. In theory, tariffs would offset these losses.