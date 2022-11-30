Protests may die but a new message for Xi rings loud and clear3 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- CPC has been show-casing a supposedly more efficient approach to dealing with crises and issues of governance.
At the 20th Party Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October, General Secretary Xi Jinping had warned party cadre to “be more mindful of potential dangers, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, and be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms". This suggests that there is a fair degree of preparation within the Chinese system to deal with eventualities such as the ongoing mass protests against Xi Jinping’s stringent — and irrational — “Zero-Covid" strategy.