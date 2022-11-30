Protests may die but a new message for Xi rings loud and clear

It also tells us exactly what the Chinese people themselves think of the CPC’s attempts to show-case a supposedly more efficient and ‘Chinese’ approach to dealing with crises and issues of governance. As long as the rest of the world suffered so obviously and visibly from the ravages of Covid-19 at a time when vaccines were unavailable and governments did not have either the means or the will to enforce strict lockdowns, the Chinese party-state looked good by comparison. It had built makeshift hospitals at unprecedent scale and with astonishing speed, and blanketed the world with propaganda to first deny any role or responsibility in the spread of the virus beyond its borders and then to portray its Zero-Covid strategy as the most appropriate one for the rest of the world, too. While China did contribute significantly with medical aid and assistance, the objective was equally to show up the failure of other major powers to share resources and provide assistance in a timely manner. Foreign interlocutors were thus quoted by state media as praising China’s “highly responsible attitude" and “the superiority of the Chinese system".