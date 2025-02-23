Proving you’re human in the age of AI could become as easy as ABC

Do you know if the person talking to you on Zoom or a dating app is a real human? Or is it an AI agent pretending to be one? This is becoming an increasing concern as artificial intelligence (AI) advances in its ability to mimic human behaviour.

Financial fraud in India is rising rapidly; now, fraudsters can potentially deploy AI agents to defraud thousands simultaneously through automated AI-generated calls and convincing human-like conversations. The key question in the age of AI is: How do you prove you are human online?

The traditional methods of distinguishing between humans and AI bots online, like CAPTCHA tests that require users to identify blurry letters, are becoming ineffective. AI has already cracked CAPTCHA. Similarly, websites that require extensive personal information for verification compromise user privacy. We need a solution that balances security with privacy protection, ensuring that we interact with real people without asking them to disclose personal data.

I co-authored a paper with a brilliant group of AI researchers from OpenAI, Harvard, MIT, Microsoft and other institutions titled, “Personhood Credentials: Artificial Intelligence and the Value of Privacy-Preserving Tools to Distinguish Who is Real Online.’ (https://bit.ly/4k3TKVc). In it, we explore the concept of ‘Personhood Credentials’ (PHCs), which are digital credentials designed to verify, in a non-repudiable manner, that an online user is a real person rather than an AI bot at the point of a transaction or an interaction.

Also Read: AI agents want to take over marketing but humans must stay in charge

PHC implementation requires three steps: verification, issuance and authentication. A trusted entity, like a government or reputed company, first confirms a person is real using biometrics, in-person checks or other secure online methods. The user then receives a digitally signed PHC that can be stored on, say, a smartphone. While accessing an online service, the credential can be presented as proof of humanness, allowing verification without revealing personal information.

Let’s take the imaginary example of a Zoom call between a bank relationship manager Ram, say, and a customer called Shyam. Ram has been issued Personhood Credentials by Aadhaar (the issuer) after due verification. Zoom, the service provider or relying party, has integrated its digital systems with the Aadhaar PHC system.

Now, during the Zoom call between the two individuals, Shyam sees a ‘Digital Badge of Personhood’ on Ram’s video screen. If Shyam wants to verify this badge and ensure that Ram is not an AI fraudster bot, he can click on the badge and scan its QR code to check if a PHC was indeed issued to Ram and digitally signed by Aadhaar.

PHCs could help us address several online challenges. By limiting the creation of automated fake accounts, they can reduce the spread of misinformation and online manipulation.

They also add a layer of security against AI-driven fraud, making phishing scams and financial fraud harder to execute. Additionally, PHCs can improve online safety on social media, forums and dating apps by ensuring that users interact with real people, creating a more trustworthy digital environment.

How does a PHC issuer verify that a user is human? Several scalable approaches are being explored globally for this. One method is biometric authentication, which uses fingerprints, iris scans or facial recognition to confirm the user’s humanness. Example: Aadhaar.

Another is the Web-of-Trust (WoT) approach, where existing verified users vouch for new members, building credibility over time through social verification. Example: BrightID. Social network-based verification can also be used, where a user’s interactions with verified accounts and consistent human-like online behaviour help establish authenticity. Example: SybilRank.

India, with its advanced digital public infrastructure, is uniquely positioned to explore PHCs at scale. Aadhaar, which already uses biometric verification for identity confirmation, could be leveraged to issue privacy-preserving PHCs to verify humanness in this age of AI.

Also Read: Private companies can use Aadhaar infrastructure for identity checks again

As described in the Zoom call example, Aadhaar could issue a PHC that proves a user is human without revealing the user’s Aadhaar number or other private details. Such an approach would allow individuals to verify their personhood on platforms like online banking services, government portals and social media without compromising their privacy.

Trust is the backbone of all social and commercial transactions in both the physical and digital world. If we cannot trust the identity and credibility of those we interact with online, the very fabric of digital transactions starts to unravel.

As AI-powered agents become increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, we risk losing confidence in digital interactions. Personhood Credentials provide a compelling solution—a privacy- preserving way to verify humanness, safeguard authenticity and protect users from AI-driven fraud. The need for such verification is clear, and India, with its strong digital infrastructure, is well positioned to take the lead in shaping a future where trust and security remain intact in an AI-driven world.

The author is former chief technology officer of Aadhaar, co-founder of eGovernments Foundation and 10BedICU, and founder of Trustt, an AI-powered digital banking platform.