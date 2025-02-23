Opinion
Proving you’re human in the age of AI could become as easy as ABC
Summary
- Personhood credentials could make it a breeze. PHCs can verify our humanness and protect us from AI-driven fraud without compromising our privacy. In India, Aadhaar could help us set up a PHC system.
Do you know if the person talking to you on Zoom or a dating app is a real human? Or is it an AI agent pretending to be one? This is becoming an increasing concern as artificial intelligence (AI) advances in its ability to mimic human behaviour.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more