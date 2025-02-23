Proving you’re human in the age of AI could become as easy as ABC

I co-authored a paper with a brilliant group of AI researchers from OpenAI, Harvard, MIT, Microsoft and other institutions titled, “Personhood Credentials: Artificial Intelligence and the Value of Privacy-Preserving Tools to Distinguish Who is Real Online.’ (https://bit.ly/4k3TKVc). In it, we explore the concept of ‘Personhood Credentials’ (PHCs), which are digital credentials designed to verify, in a non-repudiable manner, that an online user is a real person rather than an AI bot at the point of a transaction or an interaction.