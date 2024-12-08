Prudence wins the day: RBI didn’t go in for a knee-jerk rate cut
Summary
- By not deviating from its inflation focus, India’s central bank showed that it’ll go by what the economy needs and not what the government may want. That’s how it should be.
There’s something about the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings that makes these the cynosure of all eyes. What stood out about the meeting that concluded on Friday, however, was not only the usual toss-up between growth and inflation.