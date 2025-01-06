Prudent policy: India should not let public debt eclipse the fiscal deficit
Summary
- The Centre’s plan to adopt debt as its new focus for budget prudence after 2025-26 does hold merit, and a fast-growing economy can bear more of it, but we must not lose track of the fiscal gap. It’ll remain a valuable economic indicator for many reasons.
In a 2020 address to the nation soon after the outbreak of covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited age-old wisdom that advised against losing control of three things: fire, debt and disease. To cushion India’s economy from the pandemic’s shock, though, government spending had to vastly exceed its inflows, taking its fiscal deficit to 9% plus of GDP in 2020-21.