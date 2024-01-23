Opinion
PSUs are running amok with grand ventures
SummaryPublic sector companies are taking on ambitious projects aligning with the government's policy push, but some of these may be beyond their capabilities
Coal India Ltd plans to mine for lithium. The company’s technical director, B. Veera Reddy, said last week the company plans to explore for the critical mineral. CIL has so far only been in the business of mining coal.
