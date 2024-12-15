Opinion
Public anger against America Inc’s top executives goes beyond health insurers
Summary
- The confidence of Americans in corporations has dropped drastically. Among other things, America Inc needs to address its outsized CEO-worker pay ratio. In 2022, the average chief earned 344 times what the typical employee did.
The phones at corporate security firms in America are ringing off the hook. Security chiefs at major organizations are convening calls to trade notes. Company websites are being scrubbed of photos of their executives.
