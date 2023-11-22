Public digital infrastructure must bridge every digital divide

The obvious solution would be to extend our connectivity infrastructure to the farthest corners of the globe. This will require tremendous investment in fibre-optic cables, satellite transponders, cellphone towers and all the other paraphernalia needed to build the physical infrastructure of digital connectivity. Even though countries around the world are doubling down on these projects, it will take a while before we get there. Despite our best efforts, even a century after the invention of electricity, there are still vast areas of the globe that are not connected to an electric grid. It seems unlikely that our efforts at improving the penetration of our digital network connectivity will fare any better, especially given how dependent it is on the availability of electric power.