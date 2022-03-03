Public expenditure should flow smoothly for it to be effective

Nine of 28 states had received only half their entitlement a mere four weeks away from the end of this fiscal year. This means they got the first tranche, but not the second. Six states received more than half but less than the full entitlement, which means they got the second tranche of the unconditional portion, but not the second tranche of the usage restricted portion. Only eight states managed to get their full entitlement. This total was three states on 14 February, an indicator of the hasty end-of-year ramp-up which underlies the stop-go provision of public services we are all so familiar with. Five states got zero, which means they could not even satisfy the entry conditionalities for the first tranche (no space here to explain those). I don’t have figures for rural local bodies, but the problem there is usually worse.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}