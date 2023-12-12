Public goods aid poverty reduction but it needs sustained economic growth too
Summary
- While the Great Indian Poverty debate has been animated by welfare data, it doesn’t alter our main aim of expanding India’s economy.
Absolute poverty has declined across the world over the past four decades, one of the clear successes of the fading age of neoliberalism. The evidence is overwhelming. However, there continue to be lively debates about the extent of this decline in the number of people living in penury. India has seen two huge (and necessary) debates on the extent of poverty, the first around the turn of the century, followed by a more recent one after the pandemic. These debates have attracted extra attention since India has not had an official poverty estimate for a decade now.