Public goods aid poverty reduction but it needs sustained economic growth too

Two papers that were central to what has been described as the Great Indian Poverty Debate 2.0 are worth mentioning here. Both showed that Indian poverty has declined substantially over the past decade, though their routes to that conclusion have been different. A World Bank paper by Sutirtha Sinha Roy and Roy van der Weide uses data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, though only after re-weighting the raw data to make it comparable to the official National Sample Surveys. An International Monetary Fund paper by Surjit S. Bhalla, Karan Bhasin and Arvind Virmani begins with the official consumer expenditure survey of 2011-12, extrapolates growth in consumption in the national accounts, and adds government food subsidies. So, in a limited way, their approach aligns with what Gethin has done.