A matter of public interest: Are India’s dynamic airfares that go up and down fair to everyone?
A public interest plea has taken airline surge pricing to court, asking whether algorithms designed to maximize market efficiency are unfair to passengers. Fare spikes during emergencies and disruptions suggest this is a case that will be closely watched.
A Bengaluru resident had travelled to Chennai for a visa appointment that was unexpectedly delayed. As a result, the person missed a return train and had to take a last-minute flight to make it back in time for work. This ticket cost about ₹20,000—or 300% more than the same route’s average fare for tickets bought at least 60 days in advance.