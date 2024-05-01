Public policy education could make a better country if done right

India’s rapid economic growth and increasingly complex social and public challenges underscore the need for robust public-policy education. However, public policy programmes fall short of adequately preparing the next generation of policymakers, civil servants and engaged citizens.

Traditionally, public policy education in India has been confined to post-graduate degree programmes, often offered in isolation from the real-world complexities that policymakers face. These programmes focus on theoretical frameworks and case studies from the West, without addressing the unique social, cultural and political dynamics that shape policy challenges in India.

To truly empower the country’s citizens and public sector, public-policy education must evolve to become more accessible, practical and contextually relevant. This means expanding the avenues through which people can engage with public policy beyond the traditional degree programme format.

To begin with, public-policy education should be integrated into the curriculum of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines. Even students pursuing degrees in engineering, business or arts should be exposed to the basics of public policy, systems thinking and the role of citizens in shaping their communities. This cross-pollination of ideas will help bring forth a generation of problem-solvers who understand the interconnected nature of societal challenges and are able to contribute meaningfully to policymaking processes.

Education does not end with graduation. Executive programmes on public policy matters should be made available to working professionals across diverse sectors. Many of the most pressing policy issues—from urban planning and environmental protection to healthcare and education—have become ubiquitous concerns in the workplace. By offering executive-level programmes, workshops and short courses, we can equip professionals with the knowledge to navigate these complex challenges, ultimately improving the quality of decision-making and service delivery.

It is not obvious but important to recognize that public-policy education can also play a key role in empowering the country’s entrepreneurs. Too often, budding business aspirants become so sharply focused on developing products or services that they fail to adequately consider the domestic and international regulations that can significantly impact their operations. Many owners of startups only realize the importance of public policy when they encounter unexpected legal or bureaucratic hurdles that threaten the viability of their ventures. By integrating public policy curricula into entrepreneurship programmes and offering specialized courses for business founders, we can equip the next generation of business leaders with a deeper understanding of the policymaking landscape.

This will not only help entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of regulation and compliance, but also enable them to become active advocates of policy reforms that support innovation and the growth of small businesses. As India positions itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship, public-policy education could become instrumental in fostering a thriving, informed and resilient startup ecosystem.

Public policy is a fascinating subject. The pedagogy should leverage innovative delivery formats, such as immersive travel programmes, hybrid models for working professionals and intensive summer schools. These alternative models can provide learners with hands-on experience, exposure to diverse perspectives and opportunities for collaborative problem-solving, all of which are crucial for developing a nuanced understanding of public policy. Through immersive learning, learners can engage with a wide range of experts from policymakers and civil society leaders to academics and social entrepreneurs. This multidisciplinary approach will not only deepen their knowledge, but also foster a network of like-minded individuals who can share ideas and work together long after the academic programme has ended.

The ultimate goal of re-imagined public policy education should be to create a more informed, engaged and empowered citizenry. When people from all walks of life have a deeper understanding of the policymaking process and the ways in which they can influence it, they become more invested in the well-being of their communities and the country as a whole.

Moreover, by exposing a diverse pool of talented individuals to the challenges and complexities of public service, such programmes can help create a robust pipeline of future leaders for the public sector. Local governments, state agencies and national ministries could tap this talent pool, attracting the brightest minds to tackle the country’s most pressing issues.

In a time of rapid change and rising uncertainty, India needs a public-policy ecosystem that is responsive and capable of addressing the unique needs of its people. By rethinking the way we approach public-policy education, we can encourage a new generation of engaged citizens and policy entrepreneurs to help us collectively shape a brighter future for the nation.