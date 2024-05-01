Public policy education could make a better country if done right

It is not obvious but important to recognize that public-policy education can also play a key role in empowering the country’s entrepreneurs. Too often, budding business aspirants become so sharply focused on developing products or services that they fail to adequately consider the domestic and international regulations that can significantly impact their operations. Many owners of startups only realize the importance of public policy when they encounter unexpected legal or bureaucratic hurdles that threaten the viability of their ventures. By integrating public policy curricula into entrepreneurship programmes and offering specialized courses for business founders, we can equip the next generation of business leaders with a deeper understanding of the policymaking landscape.