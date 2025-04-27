Innovation isn’t just about labs: It needs reliable buyers too
SummaryThe government should step in forcefully with its visible hand—as not just a funder but also a procurer—to generate demand that the market’s invisible hand can’t. Public funding and procurement can take cues from the US DARPA model.
In the early 2000s, when India aimed to indigenize its multi-barrel rocket-launcher capability, the Union ministry of defence broke new ground by awarding procurement-linked development contracts not to public sector units, but to private firms like Tata Power SED and Larsen & Toubro. Appointed as lead system integrators, they invested heavily in research and development (R&D), driven by firm procurement commitments.