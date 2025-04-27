Innovation isn’t just about labs: It needs reliable buyers too

First, well-designed and merit-driven public procurement can transform governments from passive regulators into lead customers. Strategic procurement establishes guaranteed demand for innovative goods and services, enabling firms to invest in R&D with reduced market uncertainty. This is a powerful de-risking mechanism for private investment. In contexts where procurement processes are transparent, competitive and aimed at acquiring cutting-edge solutions at scale, early contracts can validate new technologies, build credibility and unlock follow-on investment. India’s challenge lies not in the idea of procurement itself, but in reforming its execution.