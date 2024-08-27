Opinion
Anti-rape protests won’t suffice: India needs an institutional upheaval
Summary
- Public demonstrations have drawn attention to the plight of women, but the country must reform its institutions that can act directly to bring about meaningful change. Women need equal representation in all arms of governance that wield power.
Protests against sexual violence have taken place across India to demand more protection for women, helping raise much-needed awareness about an epidemic of rape.
