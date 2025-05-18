Industrial revival may need a brand new public sector model
Rajrishi Singhal 4 min read 18 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryIndia should shelve the orthodoxy of a minimal state role in manufacturing and use PSUs in pursuit of economic aims. Under-industrialized states like Bihar, for example, could do with public investment in factories.
