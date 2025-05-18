Industrial revival may need a brand new public sector model

So, ignoring rigid views that echo the economic orthodoxy of a minimal role for the state in an economy, it might be worthwhile to consider whether new public sector manufacturing units might be able to provide a balancing factor. The Public Enterprises Survey Report 2023-24, which examined the working of 272 central operating PSUs (excluding banks and insurance companies), found that while their net profit during the year had increased by over 47%, their contribution to the exchequer (various duties and taxes, dividend payouts and interest on central government loans) at ₹4.85 trillion had increased by around 6%.