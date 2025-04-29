It’s time to re-evaluate the utility of public sector units
SummaryState-run enterprises, once victims of dogma, have proven good for the government’s fiscal health. Granting them greater space for capex could aid the greening of Indian industry now.
Public sector units (PSUs), contrary to the perception of their being anachronistic relics, often do serve a critical role in the economy, as Indian fiscal data reveals. It might be time to jettison dogmas that have outlived their utility and useful to leverage what exists, rather than stacking all our chips on a borrowed idea.