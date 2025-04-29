It’s time to re-evaluate the utility of public sector units

Also Read: Learnings from LIC must guide PSU stake selloffs

It now appears that PSUs do indeed have some utility, such as shoring up the Centre’s finances with hefty dividend payouts every year. Add the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dividends to central coffers and the government’s expenditure plans get a substantial leg-up. Total dividend receipts from all PSUs—including public sector banks, financial institutions and RBI—were budgeted to increase 55% during 2024-25 over the previous year. Reports now indicate that the final dividend outgo from PSUs may well be much higher than that, thereby boosting the government’s fiscal position.