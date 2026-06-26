Launch a public-service ad campaign to explain key investing concepts and speed up economic inclusion

Over the past decade or so, financial inclusion has expanded by leaps in India, thanks to efforts that drew more people into the formal set-up. This, however, has mostly meant no-frill bank accounts for the country’s multitudes.
Over the past decade or so, financial inclusion has expanded by leaps in India, thanks to efforts that drew more people into the formal set-up. This, however, has mostly meant no-frill bank accounts for the country’s multitudes.
This was a worthy objective, as the state could send cash directly to those in need of welfare support. A fast emerging economy, however, must set its sights higher.
This was a worthy objective, as the state could send cash directly to those in need of welfare support. A fast emerging economy, however, must set its sights higher.
In a world of money being made off money, savers must learn to be investors too.
By and by, folks at every level of India’s pyramid must be acquainted with the basic range of risk-return options. After all, it is a path of upward mobility open to everyone.
To light it up for all to see, India should launch a public service ad campaign. It could draw inspiration from the “Sahi hai” effort by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), which did a fabulous job of stirring interest in mutual funds.
Except that this one ought to begin with the basics, with an elementary concept-selling brief, before it ventures into second-order questions of investor safety and regulatory guardrails.
In practical terms, an influx of rookie investors may seem badly timed right now, given how India’s equity-investor base has already swollen over the past half decade.
Demat accounts and systematic investment plans have multiplied. While this is welcome, remnant froth seen around Indian stock prices today can largely be traced to that upswell of flows into these assets.
Yet, there is never a bad time for an educational outreach. A recent survey of ‘financial maturity’ in Gujarat and Rajasthan by J.M. Financial Centre for Financial Research and People’s Research on India’s Consumer Economy found abysmal levels of awareness. As Gujarat is among India’s richer states and Rajasthan among its poorer ones, nationwide findings may not differ very much.
The sample scored high on its grasp of basic tools of math used in personal finance, but not on concepts like inflation and compounding. Less than a fourth showed conceptual clarity of what a bond is.
Stocks and mutual funds fared worse, with under a fifth able to pass a familiarity test. Well-crafted public messages aimed at people at large would set the stage for India to promote economic inclusion—beyond financial, that is.
Amfi’s success has been remarkable, but to craft a mass campaign for a broader purpose, the short-cut of hiring celebrities may not suffice. India’s creative outreach must deploy reason, rather than just fame, for lasting impact.
Key concepts of investment can be simplified, along with how they work and differ. Once basic options are driven home, or even in parallel, a secondary effort could explain the nuances of risk, with safety levels placed in an earnest spotlight.
Pro-investor measures taken by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), could be highlighted too. To minimize fraud, Sebi has ‘verified’ badges for trusted apps, for instance, apart from a device to help investors verify returns claimed by sellers of financial packages. It also has a complaint box that promises speedy redressal. Investors, especially new ones, need to hear of how regulators have their backs.
The larger mission of public education, however, must guide the entire endeavour. A somewhat radical idea would be to enlist non-investors by awarding them shares in public sector companies. As with direct benefit transfers, Aadhaar could help universalize demat accounts in the country. This way, inclusion could drive education.