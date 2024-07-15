Ajit Ranade: It’s time to focus public spending on building human capital
Summary
- India’s skill gap is widening and AI as well as automation will worsen it. Our higher education challenge is one of scale and affordability. But we can’t let human capital lag if we’re to sustain Chinese-style high growth, given how the resources available to us differ.
China’s extraordinary growth over three decades was fuelled by exports and domestic capital spending. At the peak, it enjoyed an 8% net export surplus consistently, which led to an accumulation of massive foreign exchange. On the other hand, its very high domestic savings rate was deployed to build infrastructure and expand industry.