Transport infrastructure: focus on last-mile connectivity for the sake of inclusive growth

Despite meeting the national benchmark, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) shows both the risk of neglect and simplicity of the fix. DTC fares haven’t been revised since 2009, so revenue per kilometre has fallen behind rising costs. The bus operator recovers only a quarter of costs through fares, so losses pile up; it has ₹47,800 crore in unpaid interest, plus a ₹12,940 crore operating loss. Its fleet has aged too: ‘overage’ buses jumped from near-zero in 2018-19 to 45% by 2023.