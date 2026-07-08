Transport infrastructure: focus on last-mile connectivity for the sake of inclusive growth

Every morning, tens of millions of Indians board buses or the metro to reach their jobs or classrooms (or hospitals in some cases). Last-mile connectivity, the final leg of a journey between a transit hub and a commuter’s home or workplace, is one of the most underrated drivers of economic growth: it determines whether infrastructure investment actually translates into jobs and markets reached.
Big investments in metros and highways only pay off if people can reach them. A 2021 World Resources Institute (WRI) study found 70% of potential Bengaluru metro users avoided the system due to inconvenient access; last-mile gaps hold back ridership in Delhi as well.
That gap is stranded economic value: a worker who can’t reliably reach a station can’t reach a better job a few stops away. Because women, low-income workers and non-metro residents depend most on it, closing the gap is both a growth and equity strategy.