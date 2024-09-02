Revive public-private partnerships in infra to boost GDP growth
Summary
- The pace of India’s economic growth has held up above 7% despite the last quarter’s dip, but let rhetoric not crowd out reality. There’s still a lot to be done to lift the economy’s trajectory. Among other must-dos, a revival of public-private partnerships should be a policy priority.
India’s economic growth remains strong, with the share of gross fixed capital formation in GDP above 31%, which is good news for the ongoing recovery. That said, policymakers and commentators would do well to stop crowing over India still being the world’s fastest growing major economy.