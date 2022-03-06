Pumped storage hydro projects can help meet our energy goals

In India, PSH potential of about 120GW has been identified at about 120 sites. Yet, some of these sites could be taken up only after obtaining land, forest and environmental clearances. Only nine plants with an installed capacity of 4,785MW have been commissioned so far, and three with a capacity of 2.7GW are under construction. Out of the nine PSH plants commissioned, three of 1,480MW capacity are yet to be operated in pumping mode, for various reasons. Apart from these, about 17 PSH projects with a capacity of 16.5GW in different states are under various stages of implementation (which include pre-feasibility studies, detailed surveys, investigations and project reports, and clearances).