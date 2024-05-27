Pune Porsche crash: Tackle underage drunk driving on a war footing
Summary
- Tragic road accidents like the one involving a drunk 17-year old must serve as a wake-up call for all. How far should parents be blamed for their children's crimes? It’s time to start an Indian chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The tragic accident in Pune on 19 May involving a 17-year-old driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, that led to the death of two young techies and the anguished debate that followed has strong parallels with the Michigan, US, school shootout in November 2021. In that case, a 15-year old turned the gun on his school-mates, killing four of them.