Pune Porsche crash: Tackle underage drunk driving on a war footing

This must change. As for parental responsibility, it could be argued that the parents of the 17-year-old in the Pune case are culpable since they apparently allowed their underage son to drive their car, a Porsche, knowing full well that he did not have a driving licence as he wasn’t yet eligible for one. Sure, we live in an age where parents have less and less influence over their progeny, especially once they reach their teens. But that does not absolve them of responsibility.