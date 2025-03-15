Purshottamdas Thakurdas: The cotton trader whose economic vision India ignored

Yet Thakurdas also enjoyed the confidence of the Indian National Congress, despite his well-articulated misgivings about Gandhi’s Civil Disobedience movement. His ability to command trust on both sides allowed him to arbitrate on key national issues. He pressed for a strong and autonomous central banking system, playing an influential role in the formative years of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He was also a founding member of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (formerly the Indian Institute of Bankers) and served on its Council until his death on 4 July 1961.