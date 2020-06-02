Opinion | Push aside barricades to expand digital transactions

However, a close examination of the CBDT guidelines suggests that they might make e-payment methods unviable. A primary concern is the absence of a recurring payments option. Imagine, for instance, the plight of a utility or subscription service customer who has to enter a one-time password (OTP) at each billing cycle. There’s a risk that he might pay the bill after the due date has passed. As a result, the customer will have to cough up a penalty fee or face service disruption, both of which are undesirable. Service disruption, particularly in subscription industries such as streaming, cloud services, insurance and food delivery, can lead to high customer churn. Even under normal circumstances, consumers should not have to encounter hurdles while using these services. To expect them to do so during a lockdown would be unfair. On the contrary, a smooth consumer experience at this time becomes paramount to preserve loyalty and boost spending.