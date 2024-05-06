Pushback power: GenAI can’t beat us on a key aspect of human creativity
Summary
- Amazing but slavish creative tools can’t really rival human minds. Companies need creative thinkers who will challenge their ideas, and they won’t get that from AI bots.
Yael Biran has worked for the last 25 years as an animator for mostly corporate clients, capitalizing on her talent for colourful illustration, movement and figuring out what her customers want but don’t know how to articulate. Recently, she was “freaking out" about her work. She had big expenses on the horizon and her usual workflow of about a dozen annual projects had dwindled to three in the past year. The reason: artificial intelligence (AI).