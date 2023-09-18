Put entrenched narratives to the test of evidence or risk a debacle4 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Japan’s no-surrender soldier left us an abject lesson on the need to question even deeply held beliefs
On 15 August 1945, Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s unconditional capitulation after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ordering all Japanese forces to cease hostilities and surrender to Allied troops. And that is how World War II ended for the world. But not for ‘holdouts.’ These were Japanese soldiers scattered in the Philippines islands who continued fighting despite Japan’s surrender, the most notable being a soldier called Hirro Onoda.