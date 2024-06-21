Put policy into practice: LGBT+ diversity isn’t a seasonal slogan
Summary
- We need awareness, action and advocacy. Ecosystem collaborations and partnerships must join the journey towards an all-inclusive, safe and trustworthy workplace. Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart of a more just and compassionate society.
There was a time when the workplace seemed like a space where only people of a certain demographic profile could thrive and climb the corporate ladder. Women were expected, if they worked at all, to fulfil administrative and secretarial roles with little to no representation on the board. The other group to face prejudice historically was the LGBT+ community.