Put policy into practice: LGBT+ diversity isn’t a seasonal slogan

There was a time when the workplace seemed like a space where only people of a certain demographic profile could thrive and climb the corporate ladder. Women were expected, if they worked at all, to fulfil administrative and secretarial roles with little to no representation on the board. The other group to face prejudice historically was the LGBT+ community.

For many years, people belonging to this community were apprehensive of disclosing their true identities at work. Yet, today, extensive research-backed studies demonstrate that inclusive workplaces that fostered innovation and enhanced employee trust and satisfaction over the years have been able to boost overall business performance.

Diversity has become a key enabler for gaining a competitive edge in attracting talent, expanding the customer base and becoming an employer of choice. Companies are constantly updating their practices and formulating inclusive policies aimed at protecting people against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

So, what can progressive organizations do that will contribute positively to workplace equality? What efforts will help them nurture a safe environment for their LGBT+ colleagues? How can organizations foster a culture of acceptance and mutual respect?

Awareness: From an inclusive approach to hiring to grooming diverse people for leadership roles, organizations should embed the desired values and behaviours among all their employees—including their recruitment teams and partners, colleagues, and leadership.

Recruitment teams and partners are the first touchpoint for any new hire, including those belonging to the LGBT+ community, making it imperative for them to have a deep understanding of their inherent challenges, so that their unique requirements can be catered to.

An equal emphasis needs to be placed on employee sensitization across teams. Reverse mentoring by people from the LGBT+ community is a powerful tool to inspire a change in outlook through the sharing of their lived experiences, workplace struggles and acceptance journeys.

NatWest Group, for example, has been running an All-Inclusive Mentoring programme for the last two years. The programme helps the company to drive action that is necessary to attract and develop LGBT+ talent.

Action: Leaders must play an active role in employee-led networks to address the deep-rooted concerns of the LGBT+ community in a meaningful way and spur real change. Such regular engagements are necessary to re-evaluate and redesign initiatives and policies that can evolve with employees’ diverse needs and requirements on an ongoing basis.

It translates to benefits that extend beyond the individual to their partners—such as gender-neutral cover for partner leave, including adoption and surrogacy leave, medical and life insurance, and other policies aimed at fulfilling community specific requirements.

Allies are central to advocating LGBT+ rights and taking a stand for equality. This can be achieved through sensitisation workshops aimed at eliminating subconscious biases and getting more people to commit themselves to sponsoring the equitable advancement of their LGBT+ colleagues as a just cause.

Advocacy: Community initiatives like Rainbow Bazaars, Pride Marches, Rainbow Mixers and industry roundtable discussions demonstrate affirmative action and provide a platform for individual advocacy. It is imperative for LGBT+ talent to be offered the right kind of opportunities to get fully integrated into the workforce.

Take, for instance, NatWest Group’s Trans-pire programme, a 6-month, fully paid on-the-job training module that empowers people of the LBGT+ community to upskill themselves and become employable.

Similarly, ecosystem collaborations and partnerships need to be a part of the journey to an all-inclusive, safe and trustworthy workplace. Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion is at the heart of a more just and compassionate society—a responsibility that we all share.

The author is Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance Hub, NatWest Group India, and an executive sponsor of LGBT+ India Network.